Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.17. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,752.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE JWN) opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,005.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-brokerages-expect-nordstrom-inc-jwn-to-announce-1-21-eps.html.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.