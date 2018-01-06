Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $541.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.54 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of Kirby (NYSE KEX) opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4,116.11, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 40.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,295,000 after purchasing an additional 713,836 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 788,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after buying an additional 313,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,380,000 after buying an additional 246,064 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Kirby by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,472,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,983,000 after purchasing an additional 213,303 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-kirby-co-kex-will-post-earnings-of-0-52-per-share.html.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.