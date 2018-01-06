Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aon plc Class A (AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aon plc Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Aon plc Class A reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aon plc Class A.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Aon plc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Aon plc Class A from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Aon plc Class A from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aon plc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,150. Aon plc Class A has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $33,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CEO Eric Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Zern sold 17,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $2,471,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,393,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 163,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,143,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,999,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

