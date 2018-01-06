WUXI BIOLOGICS (CA (WXXWY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WUXI BIOLOGICS (CA (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WUXI BIOLOGICS (OTCMKTS WXXWY) opened at $12.87 on Thursday. WUXI BIOLOGICS has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

