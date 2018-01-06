WSP Global (WSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.93

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.93 and last traded at C$59.70, with a volume of 80150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The companys Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

