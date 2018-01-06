Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLTW. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.23. 646,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,272. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19,972.19, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Willis Towers Watson news, CFO Michael J. Burwell bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 55,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $8,694,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,827 shares of company stock worth $121,525,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,168,000 after buying an additional 276,273 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,937,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,119,000 after buying an additional 1,027,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,528,000 after buying an additional 2,310,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,068,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,677,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,671,000 after buying an additional 355,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.