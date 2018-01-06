Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLTW. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.23. 646,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,272. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19,972.19, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CFO Michael J. Burwell bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 55,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $8,694,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,827 shares of company stock worth $121,525,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,168,000 after buying an additional 276,273 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,937,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,119,000 after buying an additional 1,027,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,528,000 after buying an additional 2,310,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,068,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,677,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,671,000 after buying an additional 355,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/willis-towers-watson-wltw-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.