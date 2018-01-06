Williams Partners (WPZ) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Partners from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Get Williams Partners alerts:

Williams Partners (WPZ) opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Williams Partners has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $40,250.00, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Seldenrust sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $262,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/williams-partners-wpz-coverage-initiated-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.