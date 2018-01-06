Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.86) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.26) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($19.52) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.26) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.87).

Shares of ElringKlinger (ZIL2) opened at €18.48 ($22.00) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($16.05) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($24.38). The company has a market cap of $1,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

