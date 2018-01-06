WABCO (WBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WABCO is one of the world’s leading providers of electronic braking, stability, suspension and transmission control systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles. WABCO products are also increasingly used in luxury cars and sport utility vehicles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WBC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WABCO in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WABCO in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of WABCO in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.73.

WABCO ( NYSE WBC ) traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.34. 236,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,661. WABCO has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $7,961.39, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. WABCO had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WABCO will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jacques Esculier sold 172,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $26,072,868.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198,827.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WABCO by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WABCO by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WABCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

