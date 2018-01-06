Vulcan Materials (VMC) Insider Michael R. Mills Sells 4,659 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total value of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,020.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,644.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10,666.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $187,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

