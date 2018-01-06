Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 335,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,728. The company has a market cap of $563.26, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

In related news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $72,797.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,960 shares of company stock worth $370,850 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

