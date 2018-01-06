Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Vetr upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Visa from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269,360.00, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock worth $6,597,262. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $105,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $115,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

