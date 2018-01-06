Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Insider Sells $178,508.75 in Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $178,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raj Rajgopal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtusa alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $183,177.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Raj Rajgopal sold 14,025 shares of Virtusa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $631,405.50.

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.00, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $248.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Virtusa to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Virtusa to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Virtusa by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/virtusa-co-vrtu-insider-sells-178508-75-in-stock.html.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.