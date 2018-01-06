Vetr Lowers First Solar (FSLR) to Sell

Vetr lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $66.83 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,230.00, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.85. First Solar has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.22 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 11,284 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $790,557.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,443.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,270 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $1,305,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,015. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

