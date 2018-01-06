Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £155,000 ($207,246.96).

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) opened at GBX 63 ($0.84) on Friday. Versarien PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of $92.48 and a P/E ratio of -6,300.00.

WARNING: “Versarien PLC (VRS) Insider Neill Gareth Ricketts Sells 250,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/versarien-plc-vrs-insider-neill-gareth-ricketts-sells-250000-shares.html.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc is engaged in offering engineering solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Hard Wear Products, Graphene Products and Thermal Products. The Thermal Products segment develops, manufactures and supplies heat sinks and other products made from porous copper and aluminum. It manufactures thermal management solutions for industry sectors, including telecoms and broadcast, consumer electronics, microscopy, defense and aerospace, automotive transportation, medical thermal management and industrial lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.