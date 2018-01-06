Vericel (VCEL) Given a $8.00 Price Target by BTIG Research Analysts

BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ VCEL) opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.02. Vericel has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 265.45% and a negative net margin of 45.11%. equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vericel (VCEL) Given a $8.00 Price Target by BTIG Research Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/vericel-vcel-given-a-8-00-price-target-by-btig-research-analysts.html.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.