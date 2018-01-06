Valeo’s (VLEEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS VLEEY) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,863. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company, which is focused on the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems, modules and services for the automotive sector. Its segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems.

