US Capital Advisors Comments on DCP Midstream LP’s FY2019 Earnings (DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.98 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCP. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

DCP Midstream ( DCP ) opened at $38.34 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $5,490.00, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 674,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 86,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don Baldridge bought 50 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $950,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

