Urban&Civic PLC (UANC) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Urban&Civic (LON UANC) opened at GBX 305 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.24 and a PE ratio of 6,100.00. Urban&Civic has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 305 ($4.08).

In other news, insider Ian Barlow bought 17,800 shares of Urban&Civic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £48,950 ($65,449.93).

Several brokerages have recently commented on UANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.21) target price on shares of Urban&Civic in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Numis Securities began coverage on Urban&Civic in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.35) target price for the company.

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; commercial properties, such as bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; and commercial and city center sites residential projects, as well as develops smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

