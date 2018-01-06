Ur-Energy (URG) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Ur-Energy ( URG ) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 744,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,963. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.48, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Paul Macdonell sold 68,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $47,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

