Uniqure NV (QURE) SVP Sells $118,042.32 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) SVP Maria E. Cantor sold 5,864 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $118,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ QURE) opened at $19.48 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 167.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Uniqure Company Profile

Uniqure NV is a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company advances a focused pipeline of gene therapies that are developed both internally and through partnerships.

