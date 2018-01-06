Union Pacific (UNP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Union Pacific have underperformed its industry over the past year due to multiple headwinds like the hurricanes. Moreover, the company's high debt levels are a potent threat. Declining automotive volumes due to sluggish vehicle production in the United States are added concerns. Volumes in its automotive unit have declined 3% on a year-to-date basis. Additionally, higher fuel prices may hinder operating ratio. We are, however, imperessed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Efforts to check costs also bode well for the stock.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Aegis cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific ( NYSE UNP ) opened at $137.53 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106,897.52, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

