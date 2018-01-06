Unicorn AIM VCT plc (UAV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON UAV) opened at GBX 1.42 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.97 and a P/E ratio of 12.91. Unicorn AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 147.20 ($1.97).

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (VCT) is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide Shareholders with a return from a diversified portfolio of investments, in the shares of alternative investment market (AIM) quoted companies, by maintaining a steady flow of dividend distributions to Shareholders from the income, as well as capital gains generated by the portfolio.

