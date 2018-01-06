Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean ( UCTT ) opened at $23.44 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $794.61, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald D’ercole sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $64,422.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,241.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,188 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,868.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 347,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

