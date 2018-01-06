Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Udg Healthcare (LON UDG) traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 825 ($11.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,301. The company has a market cap of $2,040.00 and a PE ratio of 3,928.57. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632.50 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 963 ($12.88).

UDG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 840 ($11.23) to GBX 860 ($11.50) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Numis Securities cut Udg Healthcare to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.23) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($11.10) to GBX 855 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. N+1 Singer boosted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 770 ($10.30) to GBX 841 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.82) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 826.43 ($11.05).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies, and it also provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies.

