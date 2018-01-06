Twitter (TWTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $27.13 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Twitter from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Redstone began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18,060.00, a PE ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 409,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $7,343,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,726,480 shares of company stock valued at $120,514,319. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

