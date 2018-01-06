Tuesday Morning (TUES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Tuesday Morning ( NASDAQ TUES ) opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherry M. Smith bought 13,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,981.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUES. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1,279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,084,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,288 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 258,932 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

