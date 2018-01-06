Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS ( NASDAQ:TRVG ) opened at $7.24 on Friday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Trivago N.V. ADS will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

