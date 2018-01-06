Time (TIME) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Time Inc. is a branded media company. It publishes magazines in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Time also provides content marketing services; targeted local print and digital advertising programs; branded book publishing; and marketing and support services, such as magazine subscription sales services, retail distribution and marketing services, and customer service and fulfilment services to other third-party clients, including other magazine publishers. The Company’s brands includes Time, People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Wallpaper. Time Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TIME. BidaskClub lowered Time from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Time from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Time from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered Time from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Time in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Time ( NYSE:TIME ) opened at $18.55 on Friday. Time has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,847.99, a PE ratio of -618.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Time had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Time will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Time’s dividend payout ratio is -533.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Time in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Time in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Time by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Time by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Time in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Time

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

