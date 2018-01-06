LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LRAD (NASDAQ LRAD) opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.48. LRAD has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LRAD stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 128,284 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of LRAD worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “TheStreet Upgrades LRAD (LRAD) to “C”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/thestreet-upgrades-lrad-lrad-to-c.html.

LRAD Corporation is engaged in the design, development and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The Company develops and delivers directed acoustic products that beam, focus and control sound over relatively short and long distances. Its long range acoustic device (LRAD) offers directional long-range acoustic hailing devices (AHDs).

