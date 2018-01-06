The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $196,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $47.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.95%.
In other The Coca-Cola news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.
