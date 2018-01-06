The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $196,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.95%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola (KO) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/the-coca-cola-ko-pt-set-at-56-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada-2.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.