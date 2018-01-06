The Advisory Board (ABCO) vs. Everi (EVRI) Financial Contrast

The Advisory Board (NASDAQ: ABCO) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of The Advisory Board shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of The Advisory Board shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Advisory Board and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Advisory Board -3.42% 0.48% -1.23% Everi -25.82% N/A -16.70%

Volatility & Risk

The Advisory Board has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Advisory Board and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Advisory Board 0 11 3 0 2.21 Everi 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Advisory Board currently has a consensus target price of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 4,334.55%. Everi has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given The Advisory Board’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Advisory Board is more favorable than Everi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Advisory Board and Everi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Advisory Board $803.42 million 0.06 $91.23 million $1.74 0.67 Everi $859.46 million 0.60 -$249.47 million ($3.69) -2.07

The Advisory Board has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi. Everi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Advisory Board, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Advisory Board beats Everi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Advisory Board

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services. The best practices research and insight programs provide the foundation for all of its other programs. The Company offers technology analytics programs anchored by cloud-based software applications that surface performance improvement opportunities to accelerate progress. Through its consulting services, the Company provides on-the-ground support for performance improvement initiatives, as well as best practice professional management of areas of the hospital or medical group. The Company’s data-enabled services are primarily focused in the area of enrollment management.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc. (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc. (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software. Its games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer its patrons gaming entertainment related experiences. The Payments segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer their patrons cash access related services and products, including access to cash at gaming facilities through automatic teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card transactions.

