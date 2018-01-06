TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $160,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73,217.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 32,006 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $272,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 100,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 155,535 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,532,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.10, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

