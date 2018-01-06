Ten Entertainment Group (TEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.34) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.87) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON TEG) opened at GBX 259 ($3.46) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 271.25 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 and a P/E ratio of 12,950.00.

Ten Entertainment Group plc is a United Kingdom-based ten-pin bowling operating company, which is focused on the family entertainment market, with Sites that are typically located on mixed-use retail/leisure parks. In addition to the core ten-pin bowling offering, the Company has additional entertainment activities.

