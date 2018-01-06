Telefonica (TEF) PT Set at €10.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.50) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €10.50 ($12.50) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.69) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($13.10) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.90) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.50) price objective on Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.08 ($12.00).

Telefonica (BME:TEF) opened at €8.36 ($9.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,400.00 and a P/E ratio of 20.39. Telefonica has a 52 week low of €8.10 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of €10.63 ($12.65).

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

