Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC ) opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,159.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.19 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider C. David Cone sold 35,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $832,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,336.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,229,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

