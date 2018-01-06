Tactile Systems Technology’s (TCMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are updating our model to include 2019 estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating and $37 price target.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology ( TCMD ) opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.17, a PE ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 23,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $677,615.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,238.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 21,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $562,586.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,358.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,806 shares of company stock worth $4,377,532 over the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 165,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

