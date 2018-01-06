Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ TRHC) traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. 242,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27, a PE ratio of -132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 15,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $387,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 269,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,953,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,180 shares of company stock worth $28,435,203. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $3,931,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.
