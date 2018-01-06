Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ TRHC) traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. 242,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27, a PE ratio of -132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 15,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $387,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 269,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,953,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,180 shares of company stock worth $28,435,203. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $4,151,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $3,931,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

