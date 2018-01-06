Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SNDX) traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 835,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,434. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 4,304.34%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

