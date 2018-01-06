Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swiss Re from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Swiss Re (SSREY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/swiss-re-ssrey-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Swiss Re ( OTCMKTS SSREY ) opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33,861.17, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.