Swiss Re (SSREY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “
SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swiss Re from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
