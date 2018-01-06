Superior Energy Services (SPN) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPN. UBS Group raised Superior Energy Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,664.02, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.16. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.23 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter D. Kinnear acquired 20,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,607 shares in the company, valued at $550,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,072 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 40.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 221,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,745,000 after purchasing an additional 353,628 shares during the last quarter.

