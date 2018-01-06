SunTrust Banks Trims Achaogen (AKAO) Target Price to $27.00

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Achaogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AKAO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Achaogen from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ AKAO) opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.01, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Achaogen has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 593.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. Achaogen’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Achaogen will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 50,000 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,617,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,660,325.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 15,000 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $163,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,617,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,177,319.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 160,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,334. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the first quarter worth $314,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter worth $478,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

