SunTrust Banks Boosts Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target to $95.00

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster's Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.90.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ PLAY) opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,334.64, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Tobin sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $272,721.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $939,640. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter worth $570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 298.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Boosts Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target to $95.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/suntrust-banks-boosts-dave-s-entertainment-play-price-target-to-95-00.html.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.