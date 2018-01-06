Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Director Sells $24,833.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 950 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $24,833.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.32, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

