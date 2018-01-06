Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) opened at $25.77 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/stitch-fix-inc-sfix-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.