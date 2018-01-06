Stephens Analysts Give Credit Acceptance (CACC) a $257.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $257.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $252.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.44.

Shares of Credit Acceptance (CACC) opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $182.50 and a 1 year high of $338.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,311.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.28. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.06, for a total transaction of $5,903,642.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 114,925 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,719 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,169,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 479.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

