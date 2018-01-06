Stephens Analysts Give Casey's General Stores (CASY) a $119.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $119.00 target price on Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey's General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. Casey's General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4,607.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.12). Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 11.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

