Stephens Analysts Give Ally Financial (ALLY) a $27.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Ally Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE ALLY) opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13,360.00, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

