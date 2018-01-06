State Bank Financial (STBZ) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.472771749552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

State Bank Financial (STBZ) opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,166.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. State Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 8.44%. analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

