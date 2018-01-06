State Bank Financial (STBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “State Bank Financial Corporation through its subsidiary provides community banking services to individuals and businesses in the middle Georgia and metropolitan Atlanta markets. Products offered by the Company include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits and various loans. The Company also provides services including online banking and bill payment, online cash management, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and ATM card services. State Bank Financial Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of State Bank Financial ( STBZ ) opened at $30.41 on Friday. State Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $1,176.77, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. equities analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in State Bank Financial by 459.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Bank Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in State Bank Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in State Bank Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in State Bank Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

